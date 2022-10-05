Charles Miller, Jr.

Charles L. Miller Jr., age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Country Meadows Care Center in Bellville.
Born April 6, 1939 in Friedens, Pennsylvania to Charles L. and Alma Ruth (Martin) Miller Sr., he attended college in Rocklin, California. Charles was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a true patriot, taking great pride in his military service and always proud to be an American. He was an Air Force Para Rescue, Air Police, and was a marksmanship instructor. After his military service he worked at car dealerships as a salesman, including Bud Young's, and Graham Auto Mall. He was also a farrier, and school bus driver for Colonel Crawford School District.
Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a previous 50 year member of the Bucyrus Masonic Lodge #139, as well as the Baku Grotto, and Scottish Rite 32°.
Survivors include his wife, Carol L. (Davidson) Miller, whom he married on December 31, 1973; children, Teresa (Stan) Weerts of Middletown, California, Ruth (Don) Buffi of Santa Rosa, California, Charles (Amy) Miller III of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Robert (Teri) Heyl of Cascade, Idaho, and Nadine Heyl of Santa Rosa, California; eleven grandchildren, Charles L. Miller IV, Nicole N. Arnold, Gary Miller, Robbie Heyl, Jolene Heyl, Sean Novak, Stanley Weerts III, Jeffrey Miller, Geno Buffi, Jacob Buffi, and Melissa Morales; twenty great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and one on the way; along with other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Gerald Miller.
Calling hours will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 4:00PM-6:00PM. Masonic services will be held at 6:00PM with Pastor James Robinson officiating a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be held on Saturday, October 8th, at 1:30PM in Oakland Cemetery with full military honors provided by Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail and Pastor James Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home, 2655 W National Rd, Springfield, OH 45504 or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
