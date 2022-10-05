Carli_J._Bailey_Charles_Miller,_Jr._372b382c-a7dc-4a51-8b47-1c238ed90bb9_img

Charles Miller, Jr.

Charles L. Miller Jr., age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Country Meadows Care Center in Bellville. 

Born April 6, 1939 in Friedens, Pennsylvania to Charles L. and Alma Ruth (Martin) Miller Sr., he attended college in Rocklin, California. Charles was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a true patriot, taking great pride in his military service and always proud to be an American. He was an Air Force Para Rescue, Air Police, and was a marksmanship instructor. After his military service he worked at car dealerships as a salesman, including Bud Young's, and Graham Auto Mall. He was also a farrier, and school bus driver for Colonel Crawford School District. 

