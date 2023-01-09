Charles Jeffrey Duniver, 70, passed away at home with his daughter and closest friend, Dennis Northover and his wife, Terrie at his side on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Born on October 1, 1952 to the parents of Charles and Laura (Harding) Duniver. Charles was employed in Thorton’s Polishing and Buffing and Allen Cabinetry. He trained in CNC at North Central State College where he graduated with honors. Charles was an elaborated story teller, funny thing is everyone that knew him knew that his stories were often exaggerated. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing and camping at Mohican. One-eyed Jack and Lil Bitty, his fur babies, were greatly loved by Charles. He valued his visits to Coney Island Restaurant and Mansfield Restaurant with his sister and many close friends. Charles was always trying his luck with his favorite past times, Bingo and the lottery, always hoping for a big win.
Charles leaves behind his children, Denise (Nathaniel) Young and Jason (Melissa) Duniver; his grandchildren, Ashley Fields, James (Sami Tracy) Fields Jr., Colton (Crystal Kaser) Fields, William Duniver who is currently serving in the Armed Forces, and Ella Duniver; his bonus granddaughter, Amanda Young; ten great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Lou Blamer; his nephews, Jeff (Darla) Duniver, Keith (Elizabeth) Duniver and David (Jessica) Johnson; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and other cherished family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Donna (Bye) Duniver; his siblings, Karen Johnson and Dale Duniver; and his girlfriend of 15 years, Jonette “Joni” Reynolds.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Humane Society. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Duniver family.
