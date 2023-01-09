Angie_Benedict_Charles_Jeffrey_Duniver_7c3dde9e-1a08-4062-a305-b63667eecd23_img

Charles Jeffrey Duniver

Charles Jeffrey Duniver, 70, passed away at home with his daughter and closest friend, Dennis Northover and his wife, Terrie at his side on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Born on October 1, 1952 to the parents of Charles and Laura (Harding) Duniver.  Charles was employed in Thorton’s Polishing and Buffing and Allen Cabinetry.  He trained in CNC at North Central State College where he graduated with honors.  Charles was an elaborated story teller, funny thing is everyone that knew him knew that his stories were often exaggerated.  He enjoyed the outdoors fishing and camping at Mohican.  One-eyed Jack and Lil Bitty, his fur babies, were greatly loved by Charles.  He valued his visits to Coney Island Restaurant and Mansfield Restaurant with his sister and many close friends.  Charles was always trying his luck with his favorite past times, Bingo and the lottery, always hoping for a big win.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Duniver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.