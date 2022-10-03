Charles A. Hensley

Charles Anderson Hensley, 83, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
Charles was born in Harlan, Kentucky on March 11, 1939, to the late Lewis and Evelyn (Hensley) Hensley. He married Agnes (Nolen) Hensley on June 9, 1962, and she preceded him in death on January 21, 2020.
Charles served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed by Westmoreland Mining Co., as a Mine Safety Engineer. Charles was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Crestline, where he enjoyed singing in the choir, especially the “Beulah Land” Hymn. He loved to garden and was proud of his purple martin gourds. Charles was a family man and cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his two sons, Jeff (Lisa) James, Crestline; and Larry (Karen) Hensley, AZ; six grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by numerous siblings.
A private family service will be held in Charles’s memory.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 617 West Arnold St., Crestline, OH 44827, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Charles or send condolences to the Hensley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Charles Anderson Hensley.
