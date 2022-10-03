Geoffrey_Gompf_Charles_A._Hensley_0e052a46-9a21-401e-8caa-79f52fe4995c_img

Charles A. Hensley

Charles Anderson Hensley, 83, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Charles was born in Harlan, Kentucky on March 11, 1939, to the late Lewis and Evelyn (Hensley) Hensley.   He married Agnes (Nolen) Hensley on June 9, 1962, and she preceded him in death on January 21, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Hensley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.