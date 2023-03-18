Jordyn_Schaich_Chandra_Gwen_(Biettner)_McKinney_66c2cdcf-e547-402a-99e3-80fabcc6ec96_img

Chandra Gwen (Biettner) McKinney

Chandra Gwen (Biettner) McKinney, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her family.

Chandra was born February 10, 1957 in Willard, Ohio to the late Russell and Rosetta (Green) Biettner and was a 1975 graduate of Shelby High School. She was the owner of Chandra’s Fashion Wear in downtown Shelby in the 70’s. Most recently, Chandra was employed by Avita Health Systems, retiring in 2019.

To plant a tree in memory of Chandra McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.