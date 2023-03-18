Chandra Gwen (Biettner) McKinney, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her family.
Chandra was born February 10, 1957 in Willard, Ohio to the late Russell and Rosetta (Green) Biettner and was a 1975 graduate of Shelby High School. She was the owner of Chandra’s Fashion Wear in downtown Shelby in the 70’s. Most recently, Chandra was employed by Avita Health Systems, retiring in 2019.
Chandra enjoyed baking, tending to her flower garden, sitting on the porch with her husband and relaxing outdoors. She was a social butterfly and loved to capture memories with her camera in hand. Chandra looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. Above all else, the time spent with her granddaughters was truly her favorite- enjoying crafts, baking, and having fun together.
Just nearly 3 weeks prior to her death, Chandra was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years whom she wed on September 10, 1976, Willard Martin “Willie” McKinney. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant sister: Marian Sue Biettner in 1958; and sister-in-law: Carolyn Lee Rush. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law: Candace and Nathan Blunk; her granddaughters who were her pride and joy: Juliana and Cassidy; brothers: Scott (Heidi) Biettner and Shawn (Sherri) Biettner; nieces and nephews: Gabe Biettner, Ella Biettner, Kurt Biettner, Scott Rush, Jonathan (Kelly) Rush, Kyle (Charlie) Cooke, and Kari (John) Nettle; sister-in-law: Kathy (Jim) Fidler; other relatives and friends.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 5-8 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11 am. Pastor David Rentzel of Abundant Life Church will officiate the services and burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby.
The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for the constant care and support for Chandra. As a gift for their care, the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to Gentiva Hospice, 1199 Delaware Avenue Suite 102, Marion, OH 43302.
