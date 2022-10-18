Cathy Bellomy Oct 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cathy Bellomy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Cathy was born December 9, 1952 she was a resident of Mansfield and a graduate of MadisonComprehensive High School class of 1971 and Ashland University class of 1974 where shestudied teaching. Cathy loved long phone calls from her children and grandchildren, cooking, and watching TheVoice and The Masked Singer on T.V, spending time with family, her pets, and trips to Apple HillOrchards in Lexington Ohio.She is survived by her lifelong companion Jerry Bellomy, brother, Richard Heilman and hisfamily, Kathryn Heilman, Jamie Heilman, and Jessica Heilman. Eldest son Jason Brandt, andhis family Jennifer Brandt, Austin Brandt, Lena Tanner, and daughters Aubrey and Autumn,Chelsie Brandt, Jacob Brewer, and their son Lucus. Makayla Bitzan and Mikenzie Brandt. Heronly Daughter Jill Riggenbach and family Blaze Riggenbach and Hayla Riggenbach, and CarterRiggenbach. Nephew, Doug Newsome. Also her 2 dogs Daisy and Piper, and 3 cats Smokey,Shadow, and Tigger.She is preceded in death by her son Jerry Bellomy, sister, Patricia Jo Harding and parents Jeanand Carl Heilman. Cathy was a stranger to none and was the first person to help anyone in need. She was a lovingmother, grandmother, and friend to many. She made sure everyone who crossed her path wasfed, healthy, and loved. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Ohio Cremation & MemorialSociety, 9 Chambers Rd, Ontario from 2-3pm, where the funeral service will begin immediatelyafter.Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cathy Lynn Bellomy Jerry Bellomy Worship Daisy Jill Riggenbach Piper Doug Newsome Cremation × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Post Now In Memoriam Mark the anniversary of a love one's passing and honor their memory. Post Now Card of Thanks This is an opportunity to publicly thank everyone who made your difficult time a little bit easier. Post Now Search Don't see what you're looking for? Our search bar is optimized to find content previously posted on this page. Start Search
