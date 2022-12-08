Catherine Montanya

Catherine M. Montanya, 74, of Mansfield passed away December 3, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Cathy was born Feburary 9, 1948 in Mansfield to William and Grace McCool Burgess. She was a 1966 graduate of St. Peter's High School and a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Shortly after graduating she met the love of her life, Greg Montaya while both working at Perkins. After that she enjoyed her time raising her children, cooking, camping and gardening. Her work career included clerical work in many restaurants such as VanDecks and Mohican State Lodge, while also doing taxes on the side. Cathy enjoyed many trips island hopping at Lake Erie visiting wineries, along with traveling to many places with her school friends, but she also liked staying home to spend time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Greg Montanya; children Matthew (fiance Sierra) and Amy Montanya all of Mansfield; grandchildren Felicia, Owen, Emariya, Chase; great grandchildren Naleiah and Makiah; brother Tom Burgess; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Barb and Janie and brother Bill.
Friends may visit the family at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West on Monday from 10:00am - 12:00pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home at 12:00noon with Fr. Kishore Kottana officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
