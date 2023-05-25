Debbi_Watkins_Catherine_Eileen_Schraedly_9663498e-74d6-4136-a1a0-1aa7fbf105cf_img

Catherine Eileen Schraedly

Catherine Eileen Schraedly, 92, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, at Ontario Estates.

She was born August 8, 1930, in Sidney, Ohio, to parents William and Cora Burke. Eileen lived a full life, rich with family celebrations and memorable experiences. She married Robert A. Schraedly on August 19, 1950, and lovingly cared for him at home for many years after he was disabled by a stroke. She delighted in the company of her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, actively supporting and encouraging them throughout her life with her trademark energy and verve.

