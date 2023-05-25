Catherine Eileen Schraedly, 92, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, at Ontario Estates.
She was born August 8, 1930, in Sidney, Ohio, to parents William and Cora Burke. Eileen lived a full life, rich with family celebrations and memorable experiences. She married Robert A. Schraedly on August 19, 1950, and lovingly cared for him at home for many years after he was disabled by a stroke. She delighted in the company of her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, actively supporting and encouraging them throughout her life with her trademark energy and verve.
After graduating from Quincy High School in 1948, Eileen attended Bowling Green State University, graduated from Ashland College, and took ongoing education classes at The Ohio State University. From 1950 to 1982, Eileen taught second and fourth grades at Stingel and Bedford Elementary Schools in Ontario. She was also an active member of the National Education Association, the Ohio Education Association and the Retired Richland County Teachers Association.
In addition to teaching, Eileen was instrumental in building the family marine business since 1972 and worked as the bookkeeper until 2016. Schraedly Marine is now being operated by the third generation of the family.
She enjoyed the social activities of golf and bridge. Some of her most treasured travel memories were trips to Europe, Hawaii and Florida in the winter months after retirement. Eileen also gave her time charitably in the community, serving as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, MedCentral Hospital, and the Renaissance Theatre.
Eileen is survived by her son, Bob (Jodi) Schraedly; daughter-in-law, Brenda Schraedly; grandchildren, Lauryl Schraedly, Andrew (Lindsay) Schraedly, Chris (Taylor) Schraedly, Kara (Richie) White; eight great-grandchildren; special nieces, Karol (Bob) Cummings and Karen (Terry) Heath; as well as extended family members.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Schraedly; son, Bruce Schraedly; brother, William Burke Junior and his first wife, Marian, and his second wife, Shirley.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Ontario Estates and SouthernCare Hospice for their compassionate care of Eileen.
A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support The Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio 44902 or at https://rentickets.org/donate/. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.
