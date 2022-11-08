Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Services_Caryl_Ann_(Cox)_Price_86e640a4-a646-4260-99a4-4e1077b9ebcb_img

Caryl Ann (Cox) Price

Caryl Ann (Cox) Price, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022.

Caryl was born June 5, 1940, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to Ralph D. and Mabel M. (Mick) Cox.  She had retired from New Hope where she had worked in the kitchen.  She loved playing cards and bingo.

