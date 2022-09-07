Carrie Buck, 52, of Bucyrus, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Monday evening, September 5, 2022 after fighting a very long, courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born September 19, 1969 in Crestline, Ohio to Frederick and Bille Jean (Burkhart) Russell.
Carrie met the love of her life, Craig, in 2001 and they were married July 6th, 2004. For over 20 years they were inseparable, making amazing memories. Carrie loved to travel anywhere, especially long road trips! She loved frequenting Las Vegas, NV and making it a multi week road trip adventure with different routes and stops each time, nothing was too far out of the way. Carrie left very few National Parks unvisited and was always looking for her next adventure out west. The beach was her happy place, frequently spending time in Marco Island Florida and Destin Florida. There wasn’t a road or destination she wouldn’t travel, but out of all of them she always made time to visit her second home, the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Carrie’s other passion was Christmas, starting her decorating in October so she could get all 7 Christmas trees in her house just perfect.
Carrie’s children, Amanda and Justin, were the center of her world. She loved visiting and spending time together any chance she had. She also adored and loved her Grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her loving husband Craig Buck; her children Amanda(John) Loper or Cincinnati and Justin Fryer of Columbus; Father Fredrick(Stacey) Russell of Ontario; brother Scott Russell of Galion; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard (Sandra) Buck of Galion and 3 brother-in-laws, Michael (Maria), Mark(Curt) and Kevin (Sylvia).
She is preceded in death by her Mother Billie Jean Burkhart Russell.
The family sends a special thanks to Maria Smith who helped make Carrie’s last days at home so comfortable; she was truly a blessing to Carrie and her family during this time.
In lieu of calling hours, Carrie has requested that everyone please use that time to go visit that special friend or family member you’ve been putting off, or plan that next family vacation, or just do something that brings you joy. Life is so short, every day is a gift, don’t waste it.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Carrie Buck, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
