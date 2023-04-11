Carole J. Arlen

Carole JoAnne Arlen, 87, of Galion, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at JAG Healthcare of Galion, Galion Pointe.
Carole was born in Crestline, OH on October 7, 1935, to the late Harold and Helen (Davis) Ryan. She married Jack B. Arlen on August 12, 1956, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2015.
Carole graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1953. Afterwards she attended White Cross School of Nursing and served as a registered nurse for 45 years. Carole was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. She was an avid baker and known for her pecan tarts. Carole enjoyed crocheting, knitting, making costumes for the grandkids, and wandering through thrift stores seeking out treasurers. She loved animals and walking her dogs. Most importantly, Carole’s family was number one, and always wanted to schedule family gatherings.
Carole is survived by two sons; Steven (Victoria) Arlen of Galion, and Douglas Arlen of Port Orange, FL; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Leshy of Miamisburg and Barbara Engle of Miamisburg.
In addition to her parents and husband, Carole was preceded in death by her son David Arlen, and daughter-in-law Teresa Arlen, her grandson, Bryan Arlen, her great-grandchildren, Sullivan Arlen and Arya Schuld, her sister, Sallie Nickell, and her brother, James Ryan.
A graveside service will be held on a later date at Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford County Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Carole or send condolences to the Arlen family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Carole JoAnne Arlen.
