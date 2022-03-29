Carol Shope, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield. She was 74. She was born on October 21, 1947 to Nelson and June (Bemiller) Peters.
She was a member of Diamond Hill Cathedral, and was involved with the Living Bible Museum. Throughout life she worked for Hi-Stat and Thermodisc. Carol was always a very well put together woman, who enjoyed listening to Christian music, reading her Bible, and tending to her flower gardens. However, when she was able, her favorite hobby was going shopping for anything and everything- good deal or not, she always loved to go shopping.
Carol is survived by her son Darrin (Shannon) Shope, sister Linda (Gene) Holmes, sister Sue (Robert) Kershner, brother Bob Peters, and sister Deb (Dave) Filipak, grandson Caleb Shope, nieces and nephews Jeff Parton, Tim Kershner, Lisa Cornell, Cherita Kershner, Stacey Whitehair, Curtis Peters, and Michelle Smith, along with many more beloved family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson and June (Bemiller) Peters.
The family would like to extended their deepest appreciation to the teams at both Mansfield Memorial Homes and the ICU at OhioHealth Mansfield, for their exceptional care of Carol, and for their willingness to go above and beyond expectations.
Per Carol’s wishes, and the family’s choice to honor them, there will be no services.
