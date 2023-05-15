Carol Joanne Huvler, 78, of Galion, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Galion Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 1, 1945, she was the daughter of Richard Perry and Opal (Cline) Kovach. She was raised by her mother and loving step father, Opal and Andrew Kovach.
Carol was a 1963 graduate of Madison High School. She was a very strong and amazing woman, the rock of her family and always putting everyone’s needs above her own. Carol’s heart was always open and she was a mom to all. Her family was her number one priority and was always there to help anyone in need. She loved her cat, Emma. She always ended grace with saying “Bless the babies!”.
Carol was very nurturing and her family was her world. She especially loved cooking for family get togethers and enjoyed crafting and watching scary movies.
She is survived by her children, Lynnette (Scott) Hagerman, MeLisa Murphy and Maribel (David) Estep; her children of heart, Allen Murphy, Cindy Wallis, Terryann Militello and Beth Fetzer whom she was like a mother to; her grandchildren, Brooke, Garrett, Carolann, Ariel and Ethan; her sisters, Patti Jo Wallace and Laray Kovach; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and step father, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Karen Maxwell, Andrea “Kay” Hartman and Dan Kovach; and her grandson, Alex Murphy.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario conducted by Chuck Speece, Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.