Shelly_Carol_Joanne_Huvler_c923f17f-56b6-46da-b6d1-aa41ba18ee79_img

Carol Joanne Huvler

Carol Joanne Huvler, 78, of Galion, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Galion Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Born April 1, 1945, she was the daughter of Richard Perry and Opal (Cline) Kovach. She was raised by her mother and loving step father, Opal and Andrew Kovach. 

Carol was a 1963 graduate of Madison High School. She was a very strong and amazing woman, the rock of her family and always putting everyone’s needs above her own. Carol’s heart was always open and she was a mom to all. Her family was her number one priority and was always there to help anyone in need. She loved her cat, Emma. She always ended grace with saying “Bless the babies!”.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Huvler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.