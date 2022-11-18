Carol Jean (Bechtel Carothers) Heston, 80, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Born June 8, 1942 in Mansfield, Ohio, Carol was the daughter of Earl and Beryle (Bachelder) Heston. She was a 1960 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and the Ohio State School of Cosmetology in 1961. She also graduated from North Central State College with an Associates in Business Administration and then returned to obtain her LPN. She enjoyed preparing delicious foods, playing cards, gardening and spending time with friends and family. Daring and brave, Carol traveled worldwide seeking her next adventure. Most of all her favorite activity was spending time with Jacob and watching his sporting events. She was his number one fan.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Samantha) Bechtel; her grandson, Jacob Bechtel; granddaughter, Ruthann (Mike) Cruz; grand-dog, Annie; brother, Garry (Cheryl) Heston; sister-in-law, Charlotte Heston (Fred) Seeger; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott Bechtel; and her brothers, Dale (Mary) Heston and Larry Heston.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Jud Logan Endowment Track and Field Fund at Ashland University or Kingwood Center Gardens.
