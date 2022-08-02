Carol (Brucato) Pohlabel, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Carol was born July 28, 1946, and was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Marie Brucato.
During her time, Carol worked multiple jobs around the area where she developed many long lasting friendships. This is also where she demonstrated a tireless work ethic that could not be matched. She was very loyal and would do almost anything within her ability to help out a family member and/or close friend. In her earlier years, she enjoyed going to Glenn Taylor pool where she enjoyed the time sitting around with friends and family and just enjoying the day!
She enjoyed watching the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoons/evenings. She also enjoyed watching golf. Enjoying her role as a great aunt, video games were a must early on playing them with Ethan and Cody. Hours of playing Tiger Woods and other games were a must. Carol may not have been the life of the party, but the party was just not the same without her. Her sense of humor was unique and appreciated by all. An avid dog lover, it was hard to picture her and not have one beside her. Her pups; Sasie, Penny, Daisy and Bella brought much joy to her life throughout the years.
Carol leaves behind her son, Rick Pohlabel; her sister, Nancy (Gene) Grogg; her nephews, Scott (Jason Kitzmiller) and Mark Grogg. In addition, Ethan and Cody Grogg, Austin Marie Mole and Sydney Sturkie whom she enjoyed her role as their Great Aunt.
To know Carol, is to understand she liked to have things done her way. Unfortunately, in the same fashion, one of her requests was to not have a memorial service for her. Instead, please remember her in your own special way.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.