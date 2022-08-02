Maggie_Allred_Carol_(Brucato)_Pohlabel_46f86dcc-caa3-4522-863c-f1289eb08226_img

Carol (Brucato) Pohlabel

Carol (Brucato) Pohlabel, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Carol was born July 28, 1946, and was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Marie Brucato.

During her time, Carol worked multiple jobs around the area where she developed many long lasting friendships. This is also where she demonstrated a tireless work ethic that could not be matched. She was very loyal and would do almost anything within her ability to help out a family member and/or close friend. In her earlier years, she enjoyed going to Glenn Taylor pool where she enjoyed the time sitting around with friends and family and just enjoying the day!

