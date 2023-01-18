Carol Bisel

Carol J. Bisel, age 75, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield.
Born March 1, 1947 to George and Margaret (Waterbeck) Roberts in Willard, Carol was raised in Plymouth, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1965. She then moved to Shelby where she has resided for 52 years. Carol worked for RR Donnelley in Willard and delivered a rural route for the Shelby Daily Globe. She retired from the Shelby Post Office where she had worked as a rural mail carrier for 26.5 years. Carol was a member of the Hazel Grove Ladies Aid, Hazel Grove Jolly Club and Farm Bureau Council, and the Plymouth Future Farmers of America Alumni.
Carol collected Longaberger Baskets, enjoyed gardening, and camped at the fair for over thirty years. Carol's family had assisted with the founding of First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth and Carol had been a devout and active member throughout her life. She served as an Elder in the church. Above all, Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her most cherished times were spent with her family, playing with and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband, David L. Bisel, whom she wed on January 23, 1971; three children, Tammy Bisel of Shelby, Carrie Bisel of Shelby, and Ben (D'Lynn) Bisel of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Brittany Lucius, Austin (Alanna) Bisel, and Colton Bisel; five great-grandchildren, Aliyanah, Aubrey, Isabel, Beau, and Octavia; four siblings, James (Debbie) Roberts, Ken (Louise) Roberts, Roger Lutz, and Terry (Mary) Lutz; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Eleanor Roberts; and siblings, Judy (Richard) Beebe, and Jeff Lutz.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory with additional visitation on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, 29 Plymouth St, Plymouth, OH 44865. Funeral services will take place after visitation at the church on Tuesday with Rev. Linda Kaufman officiating. Interment will follow services at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
In place of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth.
