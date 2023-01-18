Anabel_Montgomery_Carol_Bisel_b1f4d32c-5475-468f-a296-050b74847c82_img

Carol Bisel

Carol J. Bisel, age 75, passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield. 

Born March 1, 1947 to George and Margaret (Waterbeck) Roberts in Willard, Carol was raised in Plymouth, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1965. She then moved to Shelby where she has resided for 52 years. Carol worked for RR Donnelley in Willard and delivered a rural route for the Shelby Daily Globe. She retired from the Shelby Post Office where she had worked as a rural mail carrier for 26.5 years. Carol was a member of the Hazel Grove Ladies Aid, Hazel Grove Jolly Club and Farm Bureau Council, and the Plymouth Future Farmers of America Alumni. 

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Bisel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.