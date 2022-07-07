Carol Ann Smith, age 77, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home. She was born September 29, 1944, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Mary (Palasky) and Max Scott.
Carol was employed as a Title Clerk with Whitey’s Auto Mall for over 30 years. Carol was passionate about Ohio State football and basketball and a March Madness fanatic. She enjoyed playing basketball with her grandchildren and watching all of their events and sports. Family was her biggest joy in life. Carol loved Christmas gatherings and buying the perfect gift for everyone. She enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles and was a prolific collector of Precious Moments figurines.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Melvin “Mel” Smith; two children, Troy (Anna) Smith and Tracy (Mike) Jewell; two grandchildren, Max and Trista Jewell; a sister, Selena (Dallas) Strickler; a brother-in-law, Dean (Donna Chase) Smith; a sister-in-law, Kathy Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
