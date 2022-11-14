Carli Bailey

David Allen Barnhart, age 91, resident of Shelby, died unexpectedly Sunday, November 13, 2022 at OhioHealth Shelby following a sudden cardiac event surrounded by his loving family.
Born North of New Washington on July 11, 1931 to Jesse and Hildred (Smith) Barnhart, David had been an area resident for the last 69 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served on the 101st Airborne division during the Korean War. David was employed as a machinist with the Ohio Seamless Tube Co. for 34 1/2 years.
David was an active member of the Richland County Fair, and had served on the board for 45 years. He had many memberships including: charter member of the Buckeye Iron Will Club, Ganges Community Church, Richland County Steam Thrashers, Richland Ag Society, Korean War Veterans Association #51, and the Shelby American Legion Post #326. He enjoyed 60's and 70's ballroom dancing, as well as running the score boards at Plymouth High School basketball and football games.
He is survived by his wife, Dorajane "Janie" (Malone) Barnhart, whom he wed on June 10, 1953; children, Linda (Marty) Howell-Royse of Shelby, and Steve (Peg) Barnhart of Seminole, Florida; grandchildren, Scott (Katie) Howell, Seth (Tara) Howell, Shawn (Christina) Howell, David (Debrina) Barnhart, and Logan Barnhart; great-grandchildren, Brock, Chloe, Derek, Connor, Griffin, Kimber, Lilly, Lena, and Myla; brother, John Barnhart of Bucyrus; special friends, Dave and Donna Hipp, and Jim and Deb Viers; many other relatives and friends. David was seen as the "adopted grandpa" to Davey, and Demi Hipp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Avery Howell.
Calling hours will be held from the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory from 4:00PM-6:00PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM at the funeral home on Friday. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment immediately following in Mt. Hope in Shiloh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Ag Society attn: Arena Project, 750 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, OH 44906, or the Korean War Veterans Chapter 51 in care of Dale Walker.
