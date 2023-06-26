Debbi_Watkins_Carlene_Joann_Gaubatz_79628d74-3c7d-43ba-b1b5-5876ac179de3_img

Carlene Joann Gaubatz

Carlene Joann Gaubatz, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.  From an early age, Carlene was a devout Christian and is now at home with her Lord and Savior.  Born on February 6, 1933, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul and Mildred Hardy.  She moved to Mansfield in 1951 when she married Frederick D. Gaubatz, where they had three children and shared 59 wonderful years together. 

Carlene was passionate about music and came from a family that loved to sing.  She especially enjoyed the classics and sacred music, both choral and instrumental.  She and her husband sang in the Apostolic Christian Church choir for over 40 years.  She always longed to play the piano and began taking lessons at age 40.  Carlene and Fred loved opening their home to friends and family.  They often had large gatherings for holidays, special parties and picnics.  She loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends.  Carlene and Fred were involved in several humanitarian efforts including providing food and supplies to victims of Hurricane Andrew and flooding in the Midwest states.  Carlene also enjoyed sewing and was very creative with silk flower arrangements and wreath making.  She had a special way of making her home cozy and comfortable for her family and friends. 

