Carlene Joann Gaubatz, age 90, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023. From an early age, Carlene was a devout Christian and is now at home with her Lord and Savior. Born on February 6, 1933, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of Paul and Mildred Hardy. She moved to Mansfield in 1951 when she married Frederick D. Gaubatz, where they had three children and shared 59 wonderful years together.
Carlene was passionate about music and came from a family that loved to sing. She especially enjoyed the classics and sacred music, both choral and instrumental. She and her husband sang in the Apostolic Christian Church choir for over 40 years. She always longed to play the piano and began taking lessons at age 40. Carlene and Fred loved opening their home to friends and family. They often had large gatherings for holidays, special parties and picnics. She loved cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. Carlene and Fred were involved in several humanitarian efforts including providing food and supplies to victims of Hurricane Andrew and flooding in the Midwest states. Carlene also enjoyed sewing and was very creative with silk flower arrangements and wreath making. She had a special way of making her home cozy and comfortable for her family and friends.
In 1983, Carlene was inspired to start the “Enrichment Group” which was a support group for women who were hurting emotionally or experienced some sort of loss. Through the years, the “Enrichment Group” ministered to many women from various backgrounds and continues to bring the message of hope and healing. In addition to being devoted to her family, Carlene worked as cashier for Weidle’s Meats and retired after 26 years.
Surviving are her two daughters, Rebecca (Gary) Balok and Beth Ann (Bernie) Davis; and four grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff) Pickens, Mark (Lori) Balok, Stephanie (Tim) Elias and Seth (Erin) Marchant. There are seven great grandchildren, Arielle and Miles Janicin, Levi and Tim Elias, Phineas and Ellery Marchant and Johanna Pickens; a sister, Shirley Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carlene was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Gaubatz; her parents, Paul and Mildred Hardy; her son, Rick Gaubatz; brothers, Bob Hardy, Richard Hardy, Ronald Hardy; and her sister, Delores Hardy.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church-Ontario Campus, 636 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Richland Pregnancy Services, 1560 W. Fourth St., Mansfield, Ohio 44906.
