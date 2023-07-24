LUCAS: Carl Edward Zody passed away peacefully Friday, July 21, 2023, in his home at the age of 92.
He was born on July 6, 1931, to parents Orra & Reta (Robinson) Zody in Richland County, Ohio. Carl graduated from Perrysville High School with the class of 1949 and went on to obtain his Associate's Degree in Engineering from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating Carl joined the US Air Force during the Korean War.
On August 19, 1960, Carl married Marilyn Tugend in St. John’s Church, Perrysville, Ohio, and the pair went on to start their family, having two daughters and a son.
Carl was employed at Tappan Co. for 37 years, where he contributed to the designing of microwaves. After Tappan closed, he went on to work for Universal Enterprises, retiring in 1996.
Carl was a member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in Perrysville. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post#16 in Mansfield.
Carl was a great man, displaying unwavering dedication to his family and strong support for the community. His reliability, respectfulness, and generosity made him someone everyone could count on. As a role model, he left a lasting impression on his family and those around him.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn Zody; his children Reta Zody of Lucas, Juli (Larry) Ashcraft of White Hall, AR, and Philip Zody of Mansfield; his grandchildren Todd Zody of Columbus, Charity (Michael) Stephens, Christopher (Rachel) Ashcraft, and Edward Ashcraft all of White Hall, AR; and great-grandchildren Gabriel Johnson, and Brooke, Caleb, and Joseph Ashcraft.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his brother Leo Zody and his stepmother Mary Zody.
Carl’s family will receive friends on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas.
Memorial contributions in Carl’s memory may be made to the donor’s choice.
Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Carl’s family and encourages you to share a memory or condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
