Ashley_Buirley_Carl_Zody_0f07ee0d-5cc0-4b86-83ff-86a94de2b7cf_img

Carl Zody

LUCAS: Carl Edward Zody passed away peacefully Friday, July 21, 2023, in his home at the age of 92.

He was born on July 6, 1931, to parents Orra & Reta (Robinson) Zody in Richland County, Ohio. Carl graduated from Perrysville High School with the class of 1949 and went on to obtain his Associate's Degree in Engineering from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating Carl joined the US Air Force during the Korean War.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Zody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.