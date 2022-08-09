Carl Trosper, 76, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital.
He was born May 17, 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky and was the son of Julian and Lou (Pennington) Trosper. Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Evans) Trosper whom he married on December 26, 1971.
He graduated from Galion High School in 1965 and worked 31 years as a Millwright at General Motors in Ontario retiring in 2000. Carl lived a simple life that revolved around his family, will be remembered as a good story teller and was called Pop Pop by his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Allen (Dawn) Trosper of Shelby and Crystal (Tommy) Payton of Mansfield; three grandchildren, LCPL Justin Schneider, U.S. Marine Corps, Danielle Schneider and Jacob (Faith) Payton; brother, Julian (Shirley) Trosper of London, KY; sister, Penny (Bruce) Ayer of Bangor, Maine; brothers-in-law, Eddie (Judy) Evans and David (Mary) Evans; sisters-in-law, Trula (Ted) Martin and Marsha Broughton all of Corbin, KY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Eli Scott Trosper, brother-in-law, Paul Broughton, niece, Michelle (Trosper) Chaffman and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eddie and Hope Evans.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Real Life Nazarene Church, 777 Fairview Road, Galion, Ohio 44833 where a memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, with Rev. Jeff Pennington officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Galion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Real Life Nazarene Church in Galion or to First Baptist Church in Shelby in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Carl Trosper, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
