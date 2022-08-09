Maggie_Allred_Carl_Trosper_53fe6844-5236-4ab8-abe3-c540a279fb7a_img

Carl Trosper

Carl Trosper, 76, of Galion passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital.

He was born May 17, 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky and was the son of Julian and Lou (Pennington) Trosper. Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Evans) Trosper whom he married on December 26, 1971.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Trosper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

