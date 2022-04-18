Carl S. Musille, 92, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at Arbors at Mifflin in Mansfield, Ohio after a courageous battle with a long illness.
Carl was born September 28, 1929 in Mansfield to Michael and Mary (DiGiacomo) Musille. He was a 1949 graduate of Mansfield Senior High and a lifelong member of St. Peters Catholic Church. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Carl worked at the Shelby Depot, AllPrints Photo, and retired after a long career at Richland Printing/D & S Advertising.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years Rosemary (Nucifora); children Carlene (Tom) Tucker of Columbus, Carl (Kim) Musille of Canton, Russell (fiancé Jennifer Gaukin) Musille of Avon; grandchildren Paul (Rose) Musille, Ryan (Cara) Musille, Angela Musille, Lee and Matthew Tucker, and great-grandchildren Raeghan and Maddie Musille.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter Carla, and brother and sister-in-law Dominic and Geraldine Musille.
Carl led a long and fulfilling life. He loved spending time with his family and took great joy in cheering on the Buckeyes, Browns, and Indians. He enjoyed laughing at a good comedian and winning at a slot machine or black jack table, which he did more times than not. He will be remembered for his great laugh, his passion for cars, his love of dogs, especially Russs dog Blaze, and all the good deeds he did for people, from taking friends to appointments at the Cleveland Clinic to lending a hand whenever asked.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, April 20th at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West with Fr. Kevin Moebius officiating. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am to noon. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery with burial honors provided by the Richland County Joint Veteran Burial Detail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters Church.
