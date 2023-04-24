SFC Carl M. Shoup, Sr. 53 formerly of Galion passed away January 30, 2023 in Paducah, Kentucky.
Born June 29, 1969 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, he was adopted at birth by John Carl and Marilyn Fay (Garrett) Shoup. Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary (Morris) Shoup whom he married on June 1, 1991.
Carl graduated from Galion Senior High School in 1987 and enlisted in the United States Army. He left for basic training on January 12, 1988 to Fort Knox, Kentucky. During his military service, he flew many missions in the OH58 helicopter out of Fr. Bragg, North Carolina. Carl flew more than 985 hours in his OH58 and during that time, he went to Desert Storm in 1990 and returned in April 1991. He was also an Areoscout Observer and went to Fr. Rucker in Alabama where he earned his Jump wings. Carl retired after 20 years in the United States Army.
Following his time in the service, he attended the University of Louisville where his received his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Human Resources with Job Leadership Skills.
In addition to flying helicopters in the service, he also flew small Cessna airplanes. Carl got his Cessna License at the Bucyrus Airport. He enjoyed hunting and fishing which sometimes included their grandchildren and oldest grandson, Ayden. Carl loved planting a garden every year with Ayden Shoup. He and Mary loved to travel and had been traveling in their RV for the past two years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Brittney (Cory) Kelly and Courtney Hart all of Galion; son, Carl Shoup, Jr. of Marion; four grandchildren, Ayden Shoup, Charlotte “JoJo” Shoup, Dakota Shoup and Zoey Shoup; mother-in-law, Betty Morris of Galion; brother-in-law, Steve Bailey of Galion and cousins, Shirley (Harold) Kinney, Brad Reynolds all of Kentucky and Bryan Brown of Shiloh, Ohio
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, including Nikolas Chase Shoup who passed on June 24, 1993; father-in-law, Thomas C. Morris and grandparents, Herman and Mable Garrett.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a service celebrating his life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 1, 2023 with Mary Shoup officiating. Interment will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Carl Shoup, Sr., and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home
