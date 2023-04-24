Snyder_Funeral_Home_Carl_M._Shoup,_Sr._0df23e75-bfc6-4f9e-90cc-5155835d52d9_img

Carl M. Shoup, Sr.

SFC Carl M. Shoup, Sr. 53 formerly of Galion passed away January 30, 2023 in Paducah, Kentucky.

Born June 29, 1969 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, he was adopted at birth by John Carl and Marilyn Fay (Garrett) Shoup. Carl is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary (Morris) Shoup whom he married on June 1, 1991.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Shoup, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.