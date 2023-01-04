Carl M. Neef

Carl “Fid” Malcolm Neef, 65 years of age, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday January 3, 2023 at his residence in Galion, Ohio. Carl was born in Marion on September 28, 1957 to the late Carl and Rose (Eaches) Neef.
Fid had a love for fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, and most of all his sports all from Cleveland including Browns, Cavaliers, and Guardians. Fid is best described as Hunter S. Thompson once described his lawyer, Oscar Costa “One of God’s own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production.”
Fid is survived by his son Daniel Neef of Mansfield, daughters Kelly Neef of Mansfield, and Hilary (Philip) Cobb of Mansfield; one grandchild Fenton Cobb; siblings include Georgie Barlow of Marion and Deb Hunt of Marion, and roommate Karen Holwager.
In addition to his parents, Fid was preceded in death by his brother Steve Neef.
The family will observe with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Those wishing to share a memory of Fid or to send condolences to the Neef family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Carl “Fid” Malcolm Neef.
Funeral home : Mark A Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion
To plant a tree in memory of Carl Neef as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
