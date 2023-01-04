Schneider-Gompf_funeral_home,_Galion_Carl_M._Neef_debb95b7-8692-4116-bb28-7a5910fd7427_img

Carl M. Neef

Carl “Fid” Malcolm Neef, 65 years of age, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday January 3, 2023 at his residence in Galion, Ohio.  Carl was born in Marion on September 28, 1957 to the late Carl and Rose (Eaches) Neef. 

Fid had a love for fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, and most of all his sports all from Cleveland including Browns, Cavaliers, and Guardians.  Fid is best described as Hunter S. Thompson once described his lawyer, Oscar Costa “One of God’s own prototypes.  A high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production.”

