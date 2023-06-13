SHELBY: Carl Dwayne Slone passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Crestwood Care Center- Shelby at the age of 83.
He was born on July 14, 1939, to parents Travis & Jane Slone in Wayland, Kentucky. At a young age, Carl’s family relocated to the Shelby area where he attended Shelby High School.
Carl worked as a forklift operator for 32 years at MDT in Shelby until he retired in 2006. He married his wife Barbara E. on Oct. 3, 1981, and the pair have been married for 41 years.
An outdoors guy, Carl enjoyed camping, fishing, and was an avid golfer. He also loved family get-togethers and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and his wife. Carl was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby and the Gold Wing Club Chapter B.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Slone; his children Alison Lamb of Rio Rico, AZ, Jerry Slone of Galion, Dana (Brett) Purdue of Mansfield, and Michael Slone of Florida; his step-children Randall (Beth) Stegall of Mansfield, Cheryl Hunt of New Franklin, Douglas (Amy) Stegall of Mansfield, and Michael (Jan) Stegall of Belton, TX; 3 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nephews Larry Slone, Tom Slone, and Keith Slone; and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his step-son-in-law Terrence Hunt Sr.; his brothers Harold, Elmer, Charles, and Onis; and his sisters Ethel and Willa.
Carl’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville with a funeral service beginning immediately at 3 p.m. with Pastor Steven L. Schag officiating. Burial will follow in Loudonville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made at the funeral home to Southern Care Hospice or Calvary Baptist Church in Shelby.
Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Carl's family and encourages you to share a memory or condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
