Candy Lee France

Candy Lea France (McCorkle), 60, of Mansfield, passed away on July 13, 2023, at home surrounded by family, after a 14 month battle with cancer.
Candy was born June 10, 1960, to the late Sharon (Taylor) McCorkle Beck and Ronnie McCorkle in Oak Hill, Ohio. She graduated from Oak Hill High School where she broke many women's basketball records and played for the state championship.
In 1983 she moved to Mansfield, Ohio and met Roger France, whom she married on March 30, 1985. She began a career at Physicians Weight Loss Centers in the fall of 1984, where she became general manager and proudly worked for 34 years until retirement.
After retirement, she worked for the Galion Owls Club and was the founder and president of the Pink Ladies of the Galion Owls. The Pink Ladies of the Galion Owls are a charitable organization dedicated to supporting local community members during their personal battles with cancer. They focus on providing financial support to those struggling with all types of cancer, with funds raised through local charity events and contributions from the community. In addition to her charitable work, Candy enjoyed competing in dart leagues, playing golf, being a member of local clubs, and spending time with family and her many friends. She was also an avid animal lover, and is now reunited with Goldie, Socks, Mercy and Gracie.
Candy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger; son, Mason, daughter-in-law, Michelle, granddaughter, Kenna Josephine; brother, Ronnie, niece, Rachel Sharon; mother-in-law, Doris France (late father-in-law Kenneth) brother-in-law, Bob (Laurie), sister-in-law, Laveda Echelberry (Brownie) along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Candy's medical team Dr. Asrar Alahmadi, Dr. Jeremy Brownstein, Dr. Evan Thomas, Polly Christman, and the entire staff from The James Cancer Hospital. We would also like to thank Donna and Joe Meenach, Heidi and Rod Matney, Kathy and Kim Jenne, Cyndi and Harry Collins, and all of our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time.
At Candy's request, in lieu of funeral services a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, you can show your support to Candy by making contributions payable to the Pink Ladies of the Galion Owls, 239 Harding Way East, Galion, OH 44833.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
