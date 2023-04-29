JUDY_STAHL_FORNEY_BURTON_M._STAHL_f93d49da-e078-4d9c-b80a-0eb73b0f2e50_img

BURTON M. STAHL

From his early life growing up in downtown Mansfield, to performing on the stage of American Bandstand at age 21, and back to the Mansfield area, what everyone knew about Burton Stahl was his charm, wit, zest for life, love of family and friends and of course, music.

Born October 31,1947 to Ralph Burton and Lois Stahl, Burton attended Mansfield City Schools and graduated from Malabar High School in 1965.  He loved Malabar and was proud to be in only the second class to graduate from the then, new school.  

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.