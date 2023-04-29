BURTON M. STAHL

From his early life growing up in downtown Mansfield, to performing on the stage of American Bandstand at age 21, and back to the Mansfield area, what everyone knew about Burton Stahl was his charm, wit, zest for life, love of family and friends and of course, music.
Born October 31,1947 to Ralph Burton and Lois Stahl, Burton attended Mansfield City Schools and graduated from Malabar High School in 1965. He loved Malabar and was proud to be in only the second class to graduate from the then, new school.
Burton grew up in a home filled with music. Lois was a self-taught pianist and older brother Ron was an accomplished trumpet player, while his sister Judy played many instruments. While still in high school, his interest in Rock and Roll was kindled, and along with four other Mansfield area teens, they formed a band, practiced in a garage, worked hard at their music and, with the help of their parents became the nationally known Music Explosion.
The band travelled all over the United States and even abroad singing and playing their #1 hit - Little Bit O’ Soul. In February of 1968, the group appeared on the iconic teen/music TV show American Bandstand with Dick Clark. An experience many other young musicians could only dream of.
Music continued to be the major love and drive of his life even as he began a career in the optical business, where he worked until his retirement. He took every opportunity available to sing and play, never tiring of being able to share his joy and love of music with crowds all over the country. Most recently he performed at events with rock bands The Cyrcle and The Outsiders.
Burton was passionate about the Mansfield community and especially downtown where he spent his childhood. In the early 2000’s, he worked at Downtown Mansfield, Inc and led community projects during the early years of downtown revitalization.
He was a loving grandfather to his grandson, Caleb (23). He attended countless soccer games and taught Caleb how to play the guitar and chess. The twosome had a special relationship and Burton always had some words of wisdom or a story from the past to share. Caleb treasured every minute of his time with Burton.
Burton also had a passion for cooking, especially his ‘famous’ steaks and burgers.
Burton passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27 at Ohio Health hospital after a brief illness. At his request, the family donated his eyes to the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ronald Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, local artist Doni Stahl, daughter Bree (Dave) Guard, stepdaughter Allison Pence, grandson Caleb McKenna, sister Judy Stahl (John) Forney, nieces Jennifer (Mark) Kime, Deidra (Jerry) Cochran, Sandy Long, nephew Matt (Tessa) Gerberick, and close friend and fellow musician, Dane Donohue. Band mates, Rick Nesta and Bob Tousignant survive as well.
A celebration of Burton’s amazing life will take place later this year.
