Burnard “Wayne” Littleton, age 66, of Ontario Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2023 at Avita Hospital following a hard fought four year battle with cancer. On May 26, 1956 he was born in Mansfield Ohio, the son of the late Burnard Alton Littleton and Jewel F (Duncan) Tidwell. On July 1, 1978 he married Debra G (Cottrell) Littleton in Mansfield, Ohio and together they shared 44 years of marriage together. Wayne had many hobbies and interests during his lifetime. He enjoyed being outdoors, tending to his garden, and working with his hands. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Beekeeping was a true passion of his and love talking to people about it and teaching others about beekeeping. One of the most important things to Wayne were his grandchildren. Spending time with them was precious to him. Wayne was a kind hearted and gentle man. He would do anything for anyone and never knew a stranger. Whether it was a helping hand or teaching others, he could always be depended on. He always saw the good in people.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra Littleton; two daughters, Tracie (Jerry) Moffo and Maia (Cory) Brainard; six grandchildren, Kurtis Moffett, Marisa Moffo, Avry Napier, Emma Mapier, Graci Napier and Cohen Brainard; two sisters, Cindy (Paul) Waggoner and Loretta Littleton and a brother, Tim (Roma) Oakley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Burnard A. Littleton and step mother, Janie Littleton; mother, Jewell Tidwell and step father, Junior Kegley; nephew, Brandon Hill and brother, David Oakley.
Visitation will be held on Friday February3, 2023 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church at 1169 Mill Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM conducted by Tim Oakley.
Family and friends are welcome to share any stories they may have of Wayne by visiting www.ohiocremation.org.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Burnard Littleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
