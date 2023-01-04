Geoffrey_Gompf_Brooke_R._Hale_5babeab7-48fe-4aae-a6db-7106b922bfbb_img

Brooke R. Hale

Brooke Renae Hale, 39, of Crestline passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. 

Brooke was born in Upper Sandusky, on October 4, 1983, to Tony R. Hall of Wharton and Pamela J. (Williams) Hall who preceded her in death. On April 17, 2010, she married Ryan Hale, and he survives in Crestline. 

