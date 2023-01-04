Brooke R. Hale

Brooke Renae Hale, 39, of Crestline passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Brooke was born in Upper Sandusky, on October 4, 1983, to Tony R. Hall of Wharton and Pamela J. (Williams) Hall who preceded her in death. On April 17, 2010, she married Ryan Hale, and he survives in Crestline.
Brooke was a graduate of Riverdale High School in 2002. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, watching Michigan and Dallas Cowboys football. Brooke’s most special time was spent with her family.
In addition to her father and husband, Brooke is survived by her children; Brooklyn Horn, Braylon Hale, and Brady Hale; siblings, Anthony Hall of Forest and Spencer (Marie) Hall of Sycamore; and niece, Olivia Rotella.
Friends may call on Saturday January 7, 2023, from 12:00 until the start of the Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M. The services will be held at the New Vision Church of God of Prophecy, 115 South Pierce Street in Crestline with Pastor Nathan Hale officiating.
Those wishing to share a memory of Brooke or send condolences to the Hale family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Brooke Renae Hale.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Crestline
