Bronson R. “B-Man” Radebaugh, 16, of Lexington, Ohio passed away at his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 after battling cancer for 8 years. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 19, 2006 to Tanner Radebaugh and Neely Smith.

Bronson was a junior at Ontario High School. He loved playing his PS5 online with his friends, going to school with his buddies, but most of all he loved every second he could spend with the love of his life, Lia Shaum. He was a huge history buff and loved military history, especially collecting World War II items. Bronson had recently obtained his driver’s license and loved to drive his Nissan 350z aka Speedy. He enjoyed exploring the woods and trying new expensive foods such as different kinds of sushi and steaks.

