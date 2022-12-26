Bronson R. “B-Man” Radebaugh, 16, of Lexington, Ohio passed away at his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 after battling cancer for 8 years. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 19, 2006 to Tanner Radebaugh and Neely Smith.
Bronson was a junior at Ontario High School. He loved playing his PS5 online with his friends, going to school with his buddies, but most of all he loved every second he could spend with the love of his life, Lia Shaum. He was a huge history buff and loved military history, especially collecting World War II items. Bronson had recently obtained his driver’s license and loved to drive his Nissan 350z aka Speedy. He enjoyed exploring the woods and trying new expensive foods such as different kinds of sushi and steaks.
Despite the obstacles faced battling cancer, Bronson was a fighter and always encouraged others. He loved to make people laugh and enjoyed time spent with his family and friends including his two dogs, Wrecx and Xena. The many wonderful memories made with Bronson will forever be cherished by those he loved most.
Bronson is survived by his father and step-mother, Tanner (Heather) Radebaugh; sister, Tauri Grist; two half-brothers, Tristan Lyall and Dempsey Lyall; paternal grandparents, Bonnie (Larry) Swanger who cared for Bronson like another mother, and Michael (Lu) Radebaugh; paternal step-grandparents, Chris (Stephanie) Gehrisch; paternal great-grandmother, Bonnie Swanger; aunts and uncles, Taryn Cox, Larry (Darlene) Swanger, Mindy (Kevin) Sipes, Michael Gehrisch, Andrew Gehrisch and Stephen Gehrisch; cousins, Reagyn Cox, Lauryn Pavkovich, Bret Swanger, Tyler (Madison) Sipes, Alec Sipes, Kennedi Sipes and Alessia Gehrisch; and maternal grandparents, Dan Smith and Gwen Marchant.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Neely Smith; paternal great-grandparents, Ike (Margaret) Eckert; and uncle, Bret Swanger.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 Lexington-Springmill Road S., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Oncology Department.
