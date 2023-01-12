Brittney Nicole Solis, 30, passed away on January 9, 2023, in Columbus, OH.
Brittney was born in Galion, Ohio. on March 9, 1992, to Mario Solis and Donna Bell.
Brittney was best known as a Tom Boy, which included spending time outside with her dogs. She had a love for football that included Green Bay Packers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Being recently baptized, she enjoyed her great faith and church family. Most of all, she loved her time spent with Selena.
Brittney is survived by Daughter Selena along with brothers Mario (Sarah) Solis of Columbus, Marco (Cindy) Solis of Sunbury, sister Nikita Solis of Marion, and brother Johnny Solis of Galion.
Brittney was preceded in death by her parents Mario Jose Solis, and Donna Bell (Thoman)
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Vessel Community Church 5301 US 42 #5171, Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338 with Pastor Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio 529 College Plan that was started for her daughter Selena. Those wishing to donate please visit: Ugift529.com and use code: 89A-P65.
Those wishing to share a memory of Brittney or to the Solis family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Brittney Solis.
