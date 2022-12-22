Bricen Mac Miller left this world all too soon on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Bricen was born in Ontario on September 29, 2022, to Brice and Whitney (Busby) Miller, and they survive in Galion.
Bricen loved his snuggles with his mom and dad and loved being the center of attention in the family. He enjoyed sitting in his boppy pillow on the couch watching his daddy play his video game and loved watching Coco melon with his big sisters.
In addition to his parents, Bricen’s cuddles will be missed by his siblings: Lillyanna Breckenridge, Braelynn and Quinn Miller; maternal grandparents: Mark and Sandy Busby; paternal grandparents: Mervin and Pam Miller; aunt: Brooke Busby and uncles: Anthony Busby, Cody Miller, Steven Weisman and Michael Barnett.
Friends may call on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 10:00am to 11:00am, at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Rodney Noblit officiating, burial will follow at Iberia cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bricen or send condolences to the Miller family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Bricen Mac Miller.
