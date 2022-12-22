Laurie_Bricen_Mac_Miller_404b1530-6342-48c6-a332-5993587d5dab_img

Bricen Mac Miller

Bricen Mac Miller left this world all too soon on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Bricen was born in Ontario on September 29, 2022, to Brice and Whitney (Busby) Miller, and they survive in Galion.

To plant a tree in memory of Bricen Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.