Brian David Blevins, age 49, of Mansfield, left this earth doing what he loved to do best— spending time with his beautiful daughters. He passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Wooster Community Hospital.
He was born June 17, 1972, in Mansfield, Ohio, and graduated from Madison High School in 1991. He worked at Blevins Fabrication for 18 years and recently began working at Dalmatian Fire in Columbus. Brian enjoyed playing darts at Shag-A-Lee’s and was a part of several dart leagues. Sports were a big part of his life and he was a huge Cincinnati Bengals and Reds fan. Brian attended many concerts with his friends. Riding his motorcycle was one of his favorite activities.
Brian truly loved his family, especially his three daughters. He was very proud of his softball star, daughter Izzy. Brian also was extremely proud of his oldest daughter, Brianne, who is currently pursuing her degree at The Ohio State University. His youngest daughter, Michaela, was his favorite video game partner and he cherished their time together.
Brian is survived by his three daughters, Brianne, Isabelle and Michaela Blevins; two brothers, James W. (Kimberly) Blevins and Michael E. (Libby) Blevins; nieces and nephews, James G. (Lindsay) Blevins, Ashley, Casey, Mason and Nick Blevins; great-nephews, Colton and Axton Blevins and Bryson Stoots; the mother of his children, Rasan Leathers; special cousins, Johnny Blevins and Vickie Blevins; special aunt, Shirley Blevins; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; special in-laws, Ralph and Sue Leathers; and close friends, Mike “Riguez” Rodriguez, Chris Beam, Dave Roberts and Tim VanCura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jean (Conn) and George William Blevins.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. with additional visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the care and education of his treasured daughters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.