Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years.

She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry. Brenda married Larry R. Kraner on September 3, 1977 and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1995.

