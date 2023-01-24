Brenda S. Sirosky-Kraner, 82, formerly of Galion passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield where she had been a resident for the past several years.
She was born August 9, 1940 in Mansfield and was the daughter of the late John and Martha (Dilts) Brandeberry. Brenda married Larry R. Kraner on September 3, 1977 and he preceded her in death on July 15, 1995.
She graduated from Galion High School in 1958 and attended Elkhart University and graduated from there in 1962 with a Medical Assistant degree. Brenda retired in 1996 from the Galion Community Hospital after 27 years where she was a clerk in the outpatient department and an insurance clerk in the business office. Prior to that, she worked at the former Northern Ohio Telephone Company.
Brenda was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Galion, Galion Community Theatre and the Galion Golden Age Club. She had an infectious laugh and enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR with Dale Earnhardt Jr. as her favorite driver. Brenda loved cooking, especially for others, spending time with her friends at Curves and Tuesday lunches at Wendy’s.
She is survived by twin sons, Stan Sirosky and Steve Sirosky both of Lexington; three grandchildren, Kristen (Josh) Sirosky-Fenton, Nicholas Sirosky and Cassidy Sirosky; four great-grandchildren, Josh, Christopher, Isabella and Elijah; sister, Sherri Wright of Cambridge, Ohio and a niece, Lisa (Matthew) Wright-Heap of West Virginia.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 27th with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Galion.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Brenda Kraner, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Sirosky-Kraner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.