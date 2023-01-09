Brenda Perman

Brenda Annette Perman, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield hospital after a short illness.
Brenda was born in Marion, Ohio on February 14, 1950, to the late Charles Edward Littleton and Marian Littleton. Brenda married Randy Perman on December 28, 1977 and had two wonderful sons.
Brenda was a graduate of Marion Harding High School, and a proud graduate of The Ohio State University.
For over 35 years, Brenda taught elementary school in Marion, Ohio and Saint Joseph Catholic School in Galion, Ohio. Brenda loved all her students and truly enjoyed teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline, Ohio. She loved her church friends, pastor, Diana Seaman, and enjoyed serving on the bereavement committee.
Brenda’s most precious memories were those spent with her family, friends, and grandkids. She looked forward to cooking for her family and baking with her grandkids. Brenda’s hobbies included gardening, baking, cooking and attending the grandkids games and cheerleading sessions.
Left to cherish her memories are sons, Jeremiah (Kristie) of Hendersonville, TN, and Joshua (Lucy) of Galion, Ohio, sister, Myra (Jim) of New Albany, Ohio, and brother, Penrod of Oneida, TN.
Brenda was a loving grandma to Connor, Emma and Owen. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She deeply enjoyed her closest friends, Eva Blankenship, and Kathy Schelb.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Randy, and her granddaughter, Stella.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, January 16, 2023 in the fellowship hall of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crestline, Ohio from 1 to 4 PM. The church address is 410 North Thoman St., Crestline, OH 44827.
We invite you to make a donation to Trinity Lutheran church in her honor in place of sending flowers.
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
