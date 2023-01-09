Michael_Lancaster_Brenda_Perman_87d69322-823e-4a80-a8b9-23c182d224ae_img

Brenda Annette Perman, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield hospital after a short illness.

Brenda was born in Marion, Ohio on February 14, 1950, to the late Charles Edward Littleton and Marian Littleton. Brenda married Randy Perman on December 28, 1977 and had two wonderful sons.

