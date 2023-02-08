Hope_Hensley_Bonnie_Louise_Cantrell_bbfce7ea-d565-4afd-bcba-bd9d7c48fdd3_img

Bonnie Louise Cantrell

Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley.

Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she had worked for many years as a Dietary Aide. She enjoyed cruises and traveling, especially going to see her brother in Florida. Bonnie had a kind and giving heart with a true genuine and pleasant spirit. She would put others first and enjoyed seeing them happy. She cherished time spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She always had fun playing all sorts of card games, such as Uno, with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. 

