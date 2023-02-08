Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley.
Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she had worked for many years as a Dietary Aide. She enjoyed cruises and traveling, especially going to see her brother in Florida. Bonnie had a kind and giving heart with a true genuine and pleasant spirit. She would put others first and enjoyed seeing them happy. She cherished time spent with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She always had fun playing all sorts of card games, such as Uno, with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Kimberly Smith and Timothy (Wanda) Cantrell; son-in-law, Walt Norris; six grandchildren, Anthony (Jeanette) Cantrell, Calvin Cantrell, Coty Cantrell, Kelly (Reed) Francis and Tasha Gonzalez; eight great-grandchildren, Kane Cantrell, Dominick Cantrell, Arees Cantrell, Marcus Cantrell, Robert S. Francis III, Silas Sellards, Mya Sellards and Lillianna Gonzalez; brother, Jack (Sonja) Buckley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Cantrell; daughter, Traci Norris, infant son, Michael Cantrell; and son-in-law, Robert Smith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield is honored to serve the family.
