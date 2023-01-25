Bonnie Lou Rose, 66, of Mansfield, a family reunion took place in Heaven as she was welcomed by her mom, dad and several other family on Thursday, January 19, 2023 after a hard battle with cancer.
Bonnie, affectionately was referred to as “Ninny” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bonnie was born November 30, 1956 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Billy and Angelena Rose. Bonnie attended Mansfield Senior High, and she retired from Deca Manufacturing as an administrative assistant. A woman of faith, Bonnie attended several churches when she was able; Honey Creek Baptist Church, Dean Road Freewill Baptist Church and Belmont Community Church. When she was not able to attend, she faithfully watched services online. A strong, independent and extremely stubborn woman, Bonnie took care of things on her own without much assistance. She always said, “You don’t depend on a man to do things, you learn to do them on your own.” She stood by this throughout life, working on her own car, doing home remodeling projects and so much more. She struggled to ask others for help, because she simply could do it herself. She was outspoken and spoke her mind, even if it might hurt your feelings a little. You could always count on her to tell you the truth; good or bad. Bonnie was always cracking a joke, even during her hard and painful battle with cancer, she continued to try and make light of it by constantly joking and laughing. Wearing a smile even when she had to force it.
She cherished fishing trips with her dad and loved every trip. Road trips to Virginia with her mom and dad brought many fond memories and loads of laughs. She was very talented and crafty. Bonnie enjoyed painting in her spare time, and shared her paintings with many others. When someone would announce a marriage or new baby in the family, she quickly got started on making a crocheted blanket for them. Many will cherish those for many years to come.
Bonnie leaves behind her children, Sandie (Michael Blandina) Morris and Marcia (Brian Syck) Morris; her grandchildren, Shandra (Tyler) Myers, Cassie (Heath) Esterline, Emilie (Steven Hunt) Allen, and Ashlee (Cheyenne) Carsey; her great-grandchildren, Brylee, Evren, Hunter, Praxton, Jaxson, Emmett, Alayna, and Arianna; her siblings, Jerry (Vickie) Rose and Charlotte “Ann” (Clyde) Morris; her son-in-law, Jeff Allen; her sister-in-law, Braska Rose; a special niece that was like another daughter, Angie (James Caudill) Benedict; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends.
She joined her parents in heaven; her brothers, Billy Fred Rose and Garry Rose; her nephews, Pastor Kevin Morris and Billy Fred Rose Jr.; her great-grandson, Hyden Esterline; and several aunts, uncles and grandparents; and her husband, Allen “Woody” Oakley.
She was laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Honey Creek Baptist Church, 294 Honey Creek Rd. E., Bellville, OH 44813. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Rose family.
