Bonnie Lee Tittle, 91, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 one day shy of her 92nd birthday.
She was born on June 19, 1931 in Dorothy, West Virginia to William and Bessie Henson.
On September 11, 1948 Bonnie married the love of her life Averill Tittle in Charleston, West Virginia. They were married 47 years until his passing in 1996. The couple had three children before moving to Mansfield, Ohio in 1969. Bonnie worked in the Mansfield City Schools as a cook for 37 years until her retirement. During the summer months she also worked at Hidden Hollow Camp as a cook.
A longtime member of Cook Road Baptist Church, Bonnie enjoyed attending services and bible studies, and cooking for many church events and trips. For 24 years she enjoyed camping and boating at Charles Mill Lake with her family and her many lifelong friends she met there. Bonnie also enjoyed spending time out in the garden and cooking for her friends and family.
Bonnie is survived by her son David (Debbie) Tittle of Punta Gorda, Florida, daughter Diana Byrne of Delray Beach, Florida, and son Gary (Ann) Tittle of Lexington, Ohio, four grandchildren David Tittle, Jr., Jason Tittle, Amy Zappone, Lisa Tittle, two great-grandchildren Tripp Tittle and Izaiah Zappone, and one great-great-grandchild Roxy Tittle.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Averill Tittle, sister and brother-in-law Sylvia and Bill Hogan, and half-brother Larry Middleton.
Memorial Contributions can be made in her honor to the Alzheimer Association or to a charity of your choice.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2022 at 10 am at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Lexington Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bonnie's family
