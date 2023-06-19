Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Bonnie_Lee_Tittle_4301d4c6-6a7c-4f63-9658-22cf5a391b94_img

Bonnie Lee Tittle

Bonnie Lee Tittle, 91, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 one day shy of her 92nd birthday.

She was born on June 19, 1931 in Dorothy, West Virginia to William and Bessie Henson.

