Bonnie Jean Swanger, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, February 27, 2023, at Oak Grove Manor.
Born January 27, 1931, in Zanesville, Ohio, she was one of two daughters of the late Helen (Ayers) and Harold Joseph. She worked at Therm-O-Disc for several years. She was a member of TOPS and the Red Hat Society. Bonnie had unshakable faith, was a member of Mansfield Foursquare Gospel Church where she was very active, and enjoyed attending Bible study. Family and her dogs were her sole focus and she will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Mike (Linda) Swanger, Larry (Bonnie) Swanger, Susan (Joe) McGregor, Tim (Gina) Swanger and Mark (Joyce) Swanger; fifteen grandchildren, Sara (Brice) Smith, Mandy (Jesse) Dzugan, Larry (Darlene) Swanger, Tanner Radebaugh, Taryn Cox, Amy (Trent) Davis, Lenny (Tiffany) McGregor, Shannon McGregor, Joe (Cecilia) McGregor, Randy McGregor, Stacy (Eric) Pope, Mindy (Trever) Thompson, Krista Swanger, Ben (Allison) Swanger and Erin Swanger; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; eighteen great-great grandchildren; special longtime friend, Sherry Keinath; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Swanger; grandson, Bret Swanger; great-granddaughter, Kylie McGregor; great-grandson, Bronson Radebaugh; and a sister, Darlene Kilgore.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with Aaron Grosch officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park.
