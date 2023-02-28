Debbi_Watkins_Bonnie_Jean_Swanger_b9323e4d-0878-4354-857a-e64d53e21745_img

Bonnie Jean Swanger

Bonnie Jean Swanger, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away Monday morning, February 27, 2023, at Oak Grove Manor.

Born January 27, 1931, in Zanesville, Ohio, she was one of two daughters of the late Helen (Ayers) and Harold Joseph. She worked at Therm-O-Disc for several years. She was a member of TOPS and the Red Hat Society. Bonnie had unshakable faith, was a member of Mansfield Foursquare Gospel Church where she was very active, and enjoyed attending Bible study. Family and her dogs were her sole focus and she will be greatly missed.

