Debbi_Watkins_Bonnie_Copeland_Rain_b3c83bcc-7fa5-4d28-b4b0-e804d05ca4bd_img

Bonnie Copeland Rain

On September 1, 2022, Heaven gained another beautiful and loving angel, Bonnie Copeland Rain, 82, of Ontario. During her passing, she was surrounded by loving staff at Mansfield Place Assisted Living Community.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Rain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

