On September 1, 2022, Heaven gained another beautiful and loving angel, Bonnie Copeland Rain, 82, of Ontario. During her passing, she was surrounded by loving staff at Mansfield Place Assisted Living Community.
She was born on January 14, 1940, to Russell and Ruth (Weaver) Copeland. She married Larry Rain in May 1958, in Ganges, Ohio.
Bonnie loved camping, fishing, traveling and especially her grandchildren. During her lifetime, she worked as a gray lady and librarian for Madison Local Schools, Cardinal Vending and Gorman-Rupp Company before retiring in 2005.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Looney of Mansfield and Joyce Rain of Cincinnati; granddaughters, Michelle Looney (Jen Blair) and Rebecca Sharrock (Branden), both of Mansfield; brother-in-law, John Warrick of Ashland; sister-in-law, Joy (Johnnie) Scott of Ocala, FL; special cousin, Janet Ebersole of Ontario; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Rain; brother, Carl Copeland; and sister, Sharon Warrick.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Eastern Star services will be held at 7:30 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Chaplain Reggie Cureton officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Eastern Star Home or Hospice of North Central Ohio.
