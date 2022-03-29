Maya Angelou said “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” Blake Smith strived to personify positivity, respect and kindness to all around him. Though he fought his own inner battles at times, helping others brought him happiness.
His struggles ended, Blake passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 from complications of a Diaphragmatic Hernia. As an organ and tissue donor, Blake’s final wish was to help others.
Blake was born October 28, 1998 in Ashland and graduated from Pioneer Vocational School through Lexington High School in 2017. He was gifted in computer technology and studied web design. Blake also attended North Central State College.
Hardworking, Blake enjoyed his time employed at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Marco’s Pizza and Buckeye Bakery. He made many friends and was respected amongst his co-workers.
Blake loved gaming. He spent countless hours playing Dragon Ball Z and Destiny 2. He was in his element playing competitive Yu-Gi-Oh! at Post Board Gaming in Lexington. He adored everyone there, but found close friendship with Ray Ray Hinton and the owner Bobby Reid. He also spent many hours playing Pokémon Go with his friends, listening to music, and watching anime. He cherished time with his family celebrating birthdays and dinners at Wokano.
Most of all, Blake’s impact on this earth will be his love of people. Gentle, unassuming, and happy, Blake liked everyone. Though he struggled at times with his own depression, helping others see value, self-worth and respect for their lives served as his own type of therapy. He will be remembered as an encourager of people.
He is survived by his parents Sandra and Jason Smith, siblings Jason (Angela) Vocal, Lynnzee Smith and other siblings from a combined family; best friend and brother Jaret Pritchard and his father Stanley Pritchard; maternal grandmothers Linda Vocal and Cheryl Vocal; paternal grandparents Joe (Leony) Smith; aunts & uncles Lori Webb, David (Chrissa) Vocal, Chelsea (Ethan) Vocal-Garver, Bryan (Sophia) Smith, Lori (Dean) Thornton, and Ashley Sanders; close cousins Ashley Smith (Michael); best friends Logan Corder, John Ferguston, Noah Stima, and Ricky Ruth; three of the world’s best bosses Adam Fisher, Ashley Goetz, and Cheslie Buck; along with nieces, nephews and many friends.
Blake was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Dr. Rodolfo Vocal, paternal grandparents Scott and Cheryl Bendle; and his precious cat Tiger.
Friends may call Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm in Heartland Alliance Church, 2505 Lexington Springmill Rd S, Lexington. The funeral service in honor of Blake will follow at 1 pm. Guests are asked to come as you are in cheerful attire as Blake’s favorite color was yellow.
Gifts in honor of Blake and his love for animals may be made to Phillips Animal Hospital (581 S Main St, Mansfield, OH 44907) for the care of pets of families without resources. Make sure to indicate Blake Smith on the donation. Also, monetary gifts to the family may be made at snyderfuneralhomes.com
The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is privileged to help Blake’s family and encourage friends to share on his tribute wall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.