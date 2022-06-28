Billy R. Compton, age 86, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born August 1, 1935, in Boissevain, Virginia, he was the son of the late Della May (Heck) and Greever Reason Compton.
Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from General Motors after 35 years of service. Not one to stay idle after retirement, he became a land developer, building and creating Chambers County Meadows allotment. Billy built every home he lived in and was a master artisan. He enjoyed going on vacation each year, especially to Florida and Tennessee. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Billy most loved spending time with his family. He attended all his grandchildren’s sporting events and enjoyed basketball games the most.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Loretta Baker Compton; three daughters, Lori (Brian) McClintock, Lisa Murphy and Kelly (Scott) Purvis; six grandchildren, Shaleigh McClintock, Destiny Burdine, Shannon Burdine, Katelyn Murphy, Grayson Purvis and Roxy Purvis; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Burdine; and five siblings, Juanita Kegley, Neva Parker, Bob Compton, Lucille Massey and Maxine Haycook.
Private family service will be observed. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
