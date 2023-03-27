Billy Eugene “Bill” Jones, age 86, of Shelby, died Sunday afternoon, March 26, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Billy was born January 31, 1937 in Clay County, West Virginia to the late Walter Avil and Alice Cynthia (Hudson) Jones. Bill spent his working life in the construction industry, specifically in concrete flooring for Mansfield Cement Flooring from where he retired. As a hobby, Bill loved anything to do with cars- especially fixing them up. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State University Buckeyes and West Virginia Mountaineers and enjoyed gardening and watching westerns on television.
Surviving are his 4 daughters: Debbie Kay (Greg) Bowen of Upper Sandusky, Debbie A. (Denny) Sweet of Shiloh, Pam (Kelsey) Maynor of Shelby, Sandy (Jim) Stover of Greenwich; daughter-in-law: Heather Jones of Mansfield; 6 grandchildren: Kristy (Nathan) Crum, Ciara Sweet, Kaila Casper, Tristan Maynor, Meagan (Kurt) Shepherd, and Michael Ponchel; 10 great grandchildren: Oliver, Bailey, and Isabel Crum, Noah Martin, Trenton Sweet, Abel Hensley, Lola-Belle Sweet, Jaxon Sweet, Hadleigh and Harper Shepherd; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his first wife: Edith (Nichols) Jones in 1987; his second wife: Gladys (Bailey) Coffey-Jones in 2012; his son: Bobby Jones in 2022; grandson: Kevin Maynor in 2015; and 3 sisters and 5 brothers.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11 am. Pastor Russ Smith will officiate the services with burial following in Mansfield Memorial Park in Ontario. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on their website, www.stjude.org/donate, Shriners Hospitals for Children via their website, www.lovetotherescue.org, and OhioHealth Hospice.
