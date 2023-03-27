Billy Eugene “Bill” Jones

Billy Eugene “Bill” Jones, age 86, of Shelby, died Sunday afternoon, March 26, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Billy was born January 31, 1937 in Clay County, West Virginia to the late Walter Avil and Alice Cynthia (Hudson) Jones. Bill spent his working life in the construction industry, specifically in concrete flooring for Mansfield Cement Flooring from where he retired. As a hobby, Bill loved anything to do with cars- especially fixing them up. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State University Buckeyes and West Virginia Mountaineers and enjoyed gardening and watching westerns on television.

