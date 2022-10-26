Beverly Joan Baker of Mansfield entered the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was 67 years old.
Born July 11, 1955, in Mansfield, Ohio, she was the daughter of Leroy and Jean Deloris (Price) Thomas. Bev was a very hard worker and devoted Christian. She gave of her time and talents being a full-time caregiver, wonderful wife, aunt, sister and daughter. Bev always wanted the best for everyone. She was an avid gardener and loved surrounding herself with her beautiful flowers. Her kitten held a special place in her heart. Bev was an amazing cook and enjoyed reading. She also enjoyed arts and crafts. She was formerly employed as a supervisor with Therm-O-Disc and WalMart.
Bev is survived by her husband, Michael E. Baker; mother, Jean Thomas; three sisters, Linda Mobley, Regina (Lowell) Hunter and Mary (Albert) Hockley; seven nieces and nephews, Daniel, Amy, Mark, Tommy, Neil, Ashley and Lindsey; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and two great-great nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Thomas; and brother, Ronnie L. Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Ferlie Yates officiating. She will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.
