Beverly Jane (Wilburn) Schwartzkopf, 97, formerly of Mansfield, passed away at McCrea Manor in Alliance, Ohio, on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Beverly was born on June 20, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Stanley and Sarah (Martin) Wilburn. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High in the class of 1943. She worked as a secretary at Mansfield Tire and Rubber Company. Beverly grew up in Mansfield, and she moved to Alliance, Ohio in 1969. She married the love of her life, Thomas Schwartzkopf, on October 27, 1945. As a military wife, Beverly enjoyed going to Navy Ship Reunions with her husband, Thomas and daughter.
Beverly was a lifetime member of First Christian Church in Alliance, Ohio. She was a member of Beta Signa Phi Sorority, Mansfield Tire Girls Club, Church Women United, and Christian Women’s Fellowship. She filled her spare time actively involved in her community.
Special thank you for the wonderful care given to Beverly by the staff at Aultman Alliance Hospice, and Dr. Lair. Thank you to Nancy, her hairdresser, for making her hair look beautiful.
She is survived by her children, Jane Schwartzkopf of Alliance, OH and Thomas Schwartzkopf in Colombiana; her nieces and nephews. Phil (Lynn) Williams of Powell, OH, Stephanie Berry of Mansfield, OH, Sharon Berry of Mansfield, OH, Tim (Kelly) Berry from Florida, and David (Jill) Berry of Florida; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Patsy Berry; and her special friends, Catherine, Vivian, and Evelyn.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Monday, November 14, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Sue DeHoff will officiate funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1141 N. Beech St. Alliance, OH 44601.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
