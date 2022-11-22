Beverly Ann “Bev” Wade, age 62, of Shelby, died peacefully Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. Her death follows a courageous battle with cancer.
Bev was born December 28, 1959 in Mansfield to the late Dennis L. and Helen Faye (Kiser) Carper. She was a longtime employee of MTD Willard Operations and thoroughly enjoyed playing bingo- especially with Madison Rams Bingo. She also loved going to garage sales picking up items for everyone else whether they wanted them or not, cleaning, remodeling and decorating homes, and watching her favorite tv shows.
Bev fiercely loved those in her life. Her biggest worry following her diagnosis was not about herself, but rather that those whom she loved would be well cared for after she was gone. Surviving are those whom she loved, her soul mate: Jessie Hall; her children: Michael (Kristy) Frost of Ontario, Angela (Eli) Reed of Mansfield, and Jennifer Wade of Mansfield; 8 grandchildren: Logan Frost, Easton Frost, Rylan Frost, Lita Frost, Caleb Reed, Cody Reed, Jonathan Davis, and Jaylynn Davis; a great granddaughter: Iris Davis; siblings: Wanda VanHorn, Mike Carper, John (Jeannie) Carper, Opal Stevens, and Kathy (Ken) Haering; sister-in-law: Juanita Carper; her loving fur baby, Bandit; numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly; bonus children: Alex, Crystal, Shaunda, Megan, and Amber; and other relatives and friends, especially special friends, Penny and Cindy. In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Carper; in-laws: Robert Stevens and Steve VanHorn; and 2 grandchildren prior to their birth.
Family and friends are welcome on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. It was Bev’s wish that those attending her service have an opportunity to write letters to loved ones already in Heaven and sealed in a box at the funeral home, which will then be placed with Bev prior to her burial. Feel free to bring your letters with you or stationary will be provided at the funeral home. Pastor Hank Webb, Pastor of Belmont Community Church, will officiate the services with burial following in Oakland Cemetery, Shelby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via their website, www.stjude.org/donate.
For those unable to attend, condolences may be left on Bev’s obituary on the funeral home website, www.PenwellTurner.com, or on their Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral
Funeral home : Penwell Turner Funeral Home
