Beverly A. Garverick

Beverly “Bev” Ann Garverick, 87 of Galion, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mill Creek Nursing Home. 

Bev was born on April 13, 1935, in Galion, Ohio to the late Walter and Emma (West) Bedson. She married Arden “Ardie” Garverick on April 18, 1958, and they were blessed with a wonderful 64 years of marriage. 

