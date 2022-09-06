Beverly A. Garverick

Beverly “Bev” Ann Garverick, 87 of Galion, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Mill Creek Nursing Home.
Bev was born on April 13, 1935, in Galion, Ohio to the late Walter and Emma (West) Bedson. She married Arden “Ardie” Garverick on April 18, 1958, and they were blessed with a wonderful 64 years of marriage.
Bev was a member of Iberia United Methodist Church where she attended with Ardie. She worked for The North Electric Company for 34 years before she retired. Bev enjoyed playing euchre, solving jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. Her most cherished memories were those spent with her husband, Ardie, especially the time they spent together travelling.
Bev is survived by her husband, Ardie Garverick of Galion.
In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her son, Terry Freeman; and siblings, Wayne Bedson and Mary Belle Koon.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00am at Crawford County Memory Gardens with Pastor Jeff Pennington officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Home Health and Hospice.
Those wishing to share a memory of Bev or send condolences to the Garverick family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion is honored to serve the family of Beverly Ann Garverick.
