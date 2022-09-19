On Monday evening, September 5, 2022, Beulah Olive Frank of Mansfield went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, fulfilling her desire to meet Him and rejoicing in His promise of life everlasting. She passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 95.
She was born August 5, 1927, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Elsie (Terman) Baker. She attended Mansfield Senior High School. Beulah did not shy away from hard work and she was employed as a custodian with Ontario Free Methodist Church for 30 years. She was the oldest member of her church, having been a member for 95 years.
Kind, intelligent, generous, and sweet, Beulah enjoyed being of service to others. Her determined spirit served her well over her lifetime. She lovingly cared for her mother for several years and was known as the family caregiver. Beulah was a great cook and was famous for her delicious pies. Her children were the lights of her life and she loved them dearly.
Beulah is survived by a daughter, Karen Frank; sister, Norma Hunter; and several nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Frank; son, William “Billy” R. Frank; two brothers, William L. Baker and Virgil Baker Jr.; and four sisters, Edna Daubenspeck, Caroline Peters, Ruby Ohly and Eleanor Danals.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. A memorial service conducted by Pastor Tony Viscioni will begin at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Ridge Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.