Beulah Bernice Strong, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland.
Born on January 4, 1935 in Knox County, Ohio, Beulah was one of 17 children born to the parents of Dale and Florence (Marshall) Butler. She was employed as an optical technician where she made eye glasses. Many cherished memories were made while playing board games and cards with her family. She was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and was faithful to watch the games. Beulah loved to travel and was very knowledgeable of the good places to eat and shop. Her happy place was soaking in the sun on a beach.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Butterbaugh; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings,Eileen Albert, Emma Sigler, Robert Butler, Alice (Robert) Bowers, Ronald Butler, Donald (Joyce) Butler and John (Mary) Butler; and other cherished family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Allen Strong; her children, Gregory Butterbaugh and Barbara (Harvey) Scott; a grandson, Travis Scott and her siblings, Richard Butler, Hazel Sigler, Charles Butler, Franklin Butler, Martha Vernon, Russell Butler, Arthur Butler and Raymond Butler.
Family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.