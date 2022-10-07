Betty Norris

Betty J. Norris, age 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, with her daughters by her side.
Born December 30, 1929, in Norwalk, to Lee and Lorena (Mitchell) Hunter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1945. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Betty had worked in retail for the Woolworth's Department Store and at Walmart, from which she retired in 2009. She also worked at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Coolridge Golf Course. She was a past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Life member of the VFW. Betty helped organize the annual Memorial Day Parades for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lover of animals.
Survivors include her two daughters Debbie (Mark) Wren of Pickerington, Ohio and Vicky Phipps of Salyersville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Dawn Gottron and Greg (Donna) Phipps; great-grandson Scott Phipps; two great-great-grandchildren, Nathan and Gabriel Phipps; a stepdaughter, Sandra Hood of Florida; one stepson David (Pearl )Norris of Mansfield; a special cousin, Gaylene Geer and special friends Richard and Tammy Sexton, Sue Vogel, Teresa Hunter and Lynn Brook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence O. Norris in 2006.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday with Rev. Dr. Russel Yoak officiating. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richland County Humane Society at 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.