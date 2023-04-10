Betty Metzger

Betty Sussana Wilz Tipul Metzger, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday April 9, 2023.
Born July 13, 1926 in Mansfield to John and Margaret (Fegele) Wilz. She was a 1944 graduate of St. Peter's High School. Betty worked since she graduated high school, at Tappans and Westinghouse as a record keeper, at Niese Insurance as a writer, at Mansfield Plating, and later on for her and Ambrose's farm at A&B Metzger LLC. She was a member of The Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and was a Past Regent with the Daughters of Isabella.
Betty always said she had two lives, her first with Robert, where they traveled and enjoyed a very social life up until his passing at 29, and her second life started when she went to that singles dance and met that tall farmer. Little did she know how her life would be changed. She called the second life her best life. Not able to have children of their own, Betty and Ambrose looked into adoption. Then came the first set of twins, Jim and Joe, followed by Mark and Margaret. Betty said she had finally found true happiness. The life of a loving farmer and two sets of twins. That is how Betty lived her life, always caring, sharing, and doing things for others.
She gardened, canned, and loved her family dearly. She was always offering cake, cookies, or a sandwich whenever company came over. She was a kind, loving, and devoted Catholic. Lady Mary was her patron saint, she would say the rosary every night for protection over all that she loved. Betty and her children often joked that if there was ever a blizzard, they all wanted to be at Mom's house. She always had food around and made amazing dishes out of "whatever" was in the "freezers". 96 years for a beautiful soul to have lived, loved and shared much with so many.
She is survived by her four children; Mark (Stephanie) Metzger, Margaret Coon, Jim (Lesa Nickeill) Metzger, Joe (Stacie White) Metzger. eight grandchildren, Mathew (Abby Hassel), Metzger, Benjamin Metzger, McKenzie (James) Nemeth, Alex (Cheyenne Peters) Metzger, Justin (Morgan) Metzger, Johnathan (Alyssa Pasterchek) Metzger, Emily Coon and Sam (Lauren) Coon, two great-grandchildren; Jevon and Zander Metzger and two great-granddaughters on the way, and sister-in-law Donna Metzger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Tipul, her second husband Ambrose Metzger; granddaughter Ashley Renee Metzger; sister Mary Rabal, and a son-in-law Joe Coon.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A prayer service will be held following calling hours at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM, Thursday at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Morton One Room School at 4305 Weidner Rd, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 West St. Shelby, OH 44875.
