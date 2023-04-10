Carli_Betty_Metzger_e2dd2cf7-0849-40f5-b7a6-c4b37bd69191_img

Betty Metzger

Betty Sussana Wilz Tipul Metzger, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday April 9, 2023.

Born July 13, 1926 in Mansfield to John and Margaret (Fegele) Wilz. She was a 1944 graduate of St. Peter's High School. Betty worked since she graduated high school, at Tappans and Westinghouse as a record keeper, at Niese Insurance as a writer, at Mansfield Plating, and later on for her and Ambrose's farm at A&B Metzger LLC. She was a member of The Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and was a Past Regent with the Daughters of Isabella.

